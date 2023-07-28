Here's what mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy workout looks like

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is preparing to embrace motherhood for the first time. Ileana often posts pictures of her baby bump and has been sharing her pregnancy journey and excitement with the fans. She had recently disclosed the identity of her baby’s father which was kept secret for a long time and has also expressed gratitude to the fans for their support. Now, she has revealed what her pregnancy workout looks like.

Ileana D’Cruz’s workout during pregnancy

The Barfi actress took the platform of Threads on Friday, July 28, and shared her hilarious workout regime during pregnancy. Her workout only included putting on workout tights. Ileana wrote, “I put on workout tights today. … That’s it. That was the workout (shrugging emoji).” Have a look:

One of her fans had a funny reply to Ileana’s post, “my workout includes only thinking about it.. (laughing emojis)”

Just yesterday, Ileana had shared a mirror selfie of herself on Instagram. She was seen flaunting her baby bump and looked extremely stunning in a red bodycon dress. Ileana had captioned the post with, "My little (watermelon emoji)."

In another post from a few weeks ago, Ileana had expressed how she was grateful for the gift of pregnancy and was blessed to soon experience motherhood. She shared her overwhelming joy and anticipation of meeting her unborn child, while also acknowledging the challenging days that come with the journey. Along with the caption, she shared a blurry monochrome picture of herself with her partner captured in an intimate moment.

Ileana D’Cruz’s mystery man

Ileana had initially kept the identity of her partner and the baby's father a secret. Sharing blurred pictures of herself with someone, she left fans curious and speculating. After making them wait for long, Ileana had revealed the identity of her companion. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a few selfies from a romantic date night.

Ileana had announced her pregnancy on April 18 through a heart touching black-and-white photo. The photo featured a onesie and a personalized pendant with the word 'Mama' engraved on it.

Earlier, it was reported that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The dating rumors started after she was seen holidaying with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Sebastian and others in the Maldives in 2022.