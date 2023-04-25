Here’s what Priyanka Chopra told Nick Jonas after she saw his title getting added to her name for the 1st time

All eyes are on Priyanka Chopra as she is busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel. She is on a promotional spree and after promoting her action thriller in India, London, and Rome she is back to her home. PeeCee has been speaking her heart out in the recent media interactions she has been having. From opening about pay parity to talking about getting equal pay in Citadel, the actress has revealed a lot of things. During one of her recent interviews with FOX5, PeeCee has shared her reaction to seeing her name on billboards and Jonas getting added to her name.

Priyanka Chopra on seeing her name on the billboards

Talking about her husband Nick Jonas’ title getting added to her name, Priyanka Chopra said with a smile that it’s a reminder to people that she is taken. She said that she saw her full name for the first time during Matrix or one of her other movies. She added, “I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘You know right. That I love you. Can you tell? You better know that.'” The actress also added, “But of course the gravity of the decision and also the fact that my name and my identity has evolved in the 22-23 years that I've been doing this. I think the excitement is still seeing yourself up there. You can call me Priyanka, you can call me Pri, you can call me PCJ, whatever. It doesn't change the fact that it's me up there and that's exciting.” Priyanka also spoke about the first time she saw her name on the big screen, she said, “Its really mind-boggling when you see that. Your name in sparkling letters, its tantalizing, its very exciting to see that. ”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

