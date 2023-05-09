Here’s what Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti loved about her first India visit; Find out

Priyanka Chopra is on cloud 9 ever since she welcomed her daughter Malti into her life. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may be quite busy in their professional lives but that does not stop them from spending quality time with their little bundle of joy. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her movie Love Again. During one of her recent interviews with ABC’s The View, the actress opened up about how she had to re-prioritise her life after Malti was born.

Priyanka Chopra on her life after Malti

Talking about how her life changed after her daughter Malti was born, Priyanka Chopra said that she is grateful that Malti happened to her at a time when she had the ability to take a break. The actress admitted that not everyone has the ability to take a break for a year but she did. PeeCee also said that she is someone who has done four movies a year because she is greedy. “I don't want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don't get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there's nothing else matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere,” added the actress. Priyanka said that between her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law, the couple has a lot of support to be able to do their jobs.

Priyanka Chopra on Malti’s recent India trip

Talking about Malti's recent India trip, Priyanka said, "It meant everything. She loved everything about India the sights, the sound, the fact that you don't need car seats. I was like, 'Oh boy, getting her back into the car seat will be an issue'. She loved everything. She had right hand paneer and left hand paneer in her mouth and 'Mmmm'. Loved Indian food, loved the sights, the sounds. It made me so happy we could be there as a family--Nick, me and the baby, went. It was so special."

