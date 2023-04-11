Here’s what Raghav Chadha had to say when asked about his wedding with Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing all the eyeballs in the last couple of weeks for her wedding rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The rumours started after they were spotted at a restaurant together and their pictures went viral. Raghav’s colleague too gave his wishes to the couple for their union. Well, recently the rumoured couple was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport together and giving rise to speculations even more. Although the rumoured lovebirds have not come out in the open yet about their relationship but the AAP leader finally broke his silence on this topic in a recent interview.

Raghav Chadha on wedding rumours with Parineeti Chopra

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Raghav Chadha was asked about the rising speculations about his wedding with Parineeti Chopra and if it is happening anytime soon. The AAP leader was reportedly blushing with a laugh on hearing this question and said that there would be plenty of opportunities to celebrate in the future. For now, he would like to celebrate AAP's national party status. He was asked about the same thing in an interview with NDTV as well to which he replied that he would explain everything about it in a separate interview.

'The roka ceremony is definitely happening'

According to ETimes, a close friend has confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav are committed to their union. The roka ceremony is slated to take place very soon. The close friend revealed, "The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month."

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role.

ALSO READ: Has Parineeti Chopra gotten a cute nickname from rumoured husband-to-be Raghav Chadha? Fans think so