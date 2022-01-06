Here's what Raveena Tandon has to say on watching Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip remix

In a recent interview when Raveena Tandon was asked how she felt about Katrina Kaif replacing her in the recent remix of the famous ‘Tip Tip’ song while Akshay Kumar retained his position as the male lead, the actress answered it optimistically. The ‘Mohra’ actress also gave her opinion about body-shaming in the acting industry today and how the notion around the issue has changed over the course of time.

In an interview with Film Companion, the veteran actress opened up about the whole debate about appearances. Body-shaming is one of the greatest evils of human society. Fortunately, the days of being body shamed, according to Raveena Tandon, are done with. When she was asked if there is pressure on women to look a certain way’, she denied it. “I think those days are gone when people would body shame and talk about your thunder thighs and Amazonian growth, or whatever.” She went on to say that these things had to be encountered by all the women of that age. “All us women at that time, we looked like ‘khaate peete ghar ki ladkiyan’,” she shared.

Appreciating her contemporaries such as Shilpa Shetty and Kajol, she added that there is a lot more awareness in this generation to look good and feel confident about themselves. “There are so many of our actresses who are happy and comfortable in their skin the way they are. Including me,” she emphasised. On the topic of a younger actress, Katrina Kaif replacing her in the latest remix of the famous ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song, Raveena was asked about the reason behind Bollywood’s fear ‘of women of a certain age’. The original 'Tip Tip' song starred Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in the 1994 film Mohra. The song was one of the biggest hits of its time. However, while Akshay was still a part, Katrina Kaif replaced Raveena in the remix, which was released as part of the Sooryavanshi soundtrack.

To the question about Bollywood being scared of women of a certain age, Raveena responded by saying “That is slowly wearing out, I can see the change, for sure. But there is room for much, much more. About the item songs, it’s been a win-win situation, all these remixes, they get a new life, they get a new beat.” She also added that the youth also loves them. “In the end, I kind of end up owning them all over again,” she concluded.

