Here’s what really happened when Virat Kohli met Anushka Sharma for the first time

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and we love to see them shower love on each other be it on social media or in real life is just quite adorable. We all know how they met and how their love story progressed, but recently in a casual chat with former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate and close friend AB de Villiers on his 'the 360 show' the Indian cricketer shed light on the very first encounter of him with the Bollywood actress. We bet you want to know more about it so scroll down.

Virat Kohli on his first encounter with Anushka Sharma

Going back in time and recalling the moment when he was going to shoot for an ad in 2013, Virat Kohli revealed that it was 2013 and he was just named the captain for the Zimbabwe tour. It was then that his manager came to him and told him that he was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. The Indian cricketer revealed that the moment he heard this, he was quite nervous. Anushka was already a renowned actress at that time and Virat admitted that he had no idea how to approach her. He added that he cracked an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the ad shoot but eventually hit it off after a few meets.

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," Virat Kohli added.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

