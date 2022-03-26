Here's what Rohan Shrestha had to say on break up with Shraddha Kapoor

Just recently, Pinkvilla broke the news of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha's break up after a long-term relationship and it left fans of the duo certainly concerned. Right after our report on Shraddha and her photographer boyfriend calling it quits, the Street Dancer 3 actress had shared a photo on her Instagram and engaged with her fans. Now, the popular photographer, Rohan Shrestha also has reacted to the news of his break up with Shraddha going viral in a chat with Etimes.

While talking to Etimes, Rohan was asked about his breakup with Shraddha Kapoor. The popular photographer refused to say anything about his 'personal life' to the portal. Rohan said, "I don't talk about my personal life. I have never done it before either." While Rohan chose to keep himself and his bond with Shraddha away from the limelight, the news of their breakup certainly left everyone surprised. A source close to Pinkvilla had told us that the two didn't celebrate Shraddha's birthday together this year and the actress was in Goa with her family.

Further, our source also said that Shraddha and Rohan's relationship was on and off since January before finally ending in February. Meanwhile, fans of the duo certainly are fond of seeing them together on the rare ocassions that they step out together. Last year, Rohan had attended Shraddha's cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding festivities with her family and was also snapped at one of the functions with Shraddha when they were exiting.

Recently, Rohan had gone on a trip to US and London with Ranveer Singh. He also joined Ranveer on the basketball court for the All-Stars NBA game in Cleveland. Shraddha, on the other hand, will be seen in Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor.

