Here's what Saif Ali Khan is busy doing apart from shooting Vikram Vedha; Read on to know

Saif Ali Khan needs no introduction. He is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. The actor has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai, and others. The actor is now exploring the digital world and appeared in shows such as Sacred Games. Saif is currently working on the film Vikram Vedha. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor told what he is doing these days apart from shooting for the film.

While speaking to the portal, he said, “Other than that, I have been busy working out, cooking, hanging out with family, watching TV, and reading.”

He also said that is yet to experiment with the roles and said, “So many roles and genres still haven’t come my way…It’s about doing the same thing differently and doing it better.” He further added that he would like to approach his previously done role and said, “I think I would approach them differently [if I do them now]. It’s an exciting time and I look forward to a lot of things (interesting subjects).”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan attended Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s book launch on April 25. They wrote the first children's book titled ‘Inni And Bobo Find Each Other'. The book revolves around a girl named Inni and a dog named Bobo.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in the movie Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush with actors Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

