Here’s what Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh tells her after a breakup; Find out

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her outspoken nature and never hesitates in speaking her heart out. Her fun-loving personality is loved by her fans and they love watching her interviews especially when it is rapid-fire. Well, currently the actress is on a promotional spree and is promoting her film Gaslight with co-stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. In a recent rapid-fire round with ETimes, Sara yet again spilled some beans about her personal life. Scroll down to read about it.

Sara Ali Khan on father Saif Ali Khan’s reaction after Love Aaj Kal

It is not a hidden fact that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal did not do that well at the box office. In the first part of the film starred Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan along with Deepika Padukone and that film had broken box-office records. It still holds a special place in the hearts of the fans. So the fact that Saif must have commented on Sara’s film after its release goes without a doubt. When the Gaslight actress was asked what did her father say after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal, the actress replied, “He wasn’t happy. He did not like the performance. He said that it was not good.”

Sara Ali Khan on mother Amrita Singh’s words after her breakup

As much as fans are interested to know about Sara Ali Khan’s filmography, they are also interested to know about her personal life. Breakups and relationships are common in the entertainment industry and if reports are to be believed then Sara too has faced breakups. During the rapid-fire, she was asked what her mother Amrita Singh tells her after her breakup. The actress replied, “it’s ok!.”

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she has producer Dinesh Vijan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and the teaser has already created a lot of hype. She also has Metro In Dino starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan cooks 'makke ki roti' on a chulha in a gastronomic trip to Spiti; Fans admire her zest for life