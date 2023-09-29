Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said reacting to groom dancing on Jawan's Chaleya for his bride at their wedding

Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan has been receiving rave reviews for its action-packed sequence, powerful acting, sharp dialogues, and mesmerizing song tracks since its release. Atlee's directorial which had a blockbuster opening on 7th September is regarded as one of the super hits at the box office. The song Chaleya by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao has become a fan favorite as more than hundreds of reels have been made on this track. Recently, SRK reacted to a video where a groom can be seen dancing to Chaleya song from Jawan for his bride at their wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the groom dancing on Jawan's Chaleya for his bride

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan who is active on his X (formerly Twitter) and has been on a reply spree for quite a few weeks, reacted to an adorable video of a groom dancing on Chaleya from Jawan for his bride at their wedding.

Reacting to the video, SRK wrote, "This is very sweet…. Wish you both love, health and happiness always!!"

In the video, the groom can be seen taking the steps of Chaleya and the bride can be seen blushing. Watch the adorable video:

Shah Rukh recently hosted an interactive session on his X and revealed some details about his next film Dunki. Speaking about Rajkumar Hirani's directorial the actor said that the film is done and very beautiful and added, "A little like life itself!!"

Confirming if the release date is fixed or not, a second fan asked him, "Dunki ki release date fix h na? #AskSRK" King Khan replied, "#DunkiFixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!!"

A source close to the development revealed to us, “Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film to the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period."

Dunki is set to release in theaters on December 22, 2023.

