Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan used to do in the 1-hour lunch break on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar and his fan following keeps growing with each passing day. Even today fans enjoy watching him on the silver screen and his craze is on another level. Although many of SRK’s films are close to the hearts of his fans. But, Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se holds a special place. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Tigmanshu Dhulia, who wrote the dialogues of the 1998 film recalled an incident highlighting SRK’s humility on the set. Scroll down to read the story.

Tigmanshu Dhulia narrates an incident of Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dil Se

While talking about Dil Se, Tigmanshu Dhulia admitted that Shah Rukh Khan was already a superstar at that time. He shared that Mani Ratnam would shoot in distant locations and would sometimes make impromptu decisions about where they were going to shoot. He also revealed that the lunch break on his sets was strictly for 1 hour and SRK would eat as quickly as possible and then take a nap on the floor of the bus. His boy would just put out a simple sheet for him on the floor and he would take a power nap. “Shah Rukh never said that I am sleeping there,” he shared.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan in the city. It also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies while Aryan will make his debut as a director soon.

