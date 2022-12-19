Here's what Shah Rukh Khan will do if he 'ever' quit acting; Read Inside

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Now, ahead of the film's release, on Sunday, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor reached Qatar for the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to promote his upcoming action-thriller movie.

During the interview with cricketer Robin Uthappa, Shah Rukh shared his alternate plans if he ever quit acting in the future. The actor joked, "I can open Pathaan Catering, Baazigar Bakery, and Dilwale Dulhaniya (Le Jaayenge) Sweet Shop," referring to his movie names. Further, Shah Rukh also talked about his 4-year-long break and stated that he had planned to take it for one year only. He said that he thought that he will wait for a year, and get physically fit.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Zero

"There was a film of mine, Zero, there was a lot of hard work put into it but it didn’t work. No one even like it, I felt bad also. But then I thought I will do what people like — Maine dil ki bahut kar li. I’ll also try to do something which people also like me doing but different for me so I took a break for a year," said Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan addresses his 4-year-long break

Further, the actor stated that his one-year-long break got stretched because of the Coronavirus lockdown and he got time to become fit and learn cooking and cleaning. The actor said that he also got to spend a lot of time with his kids, and physically he became very fit.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Jawan and Dunki.