Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘ardent’ fan Sobhita Dhulipala will do after Jawan releases

There is no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The time when his film releases are nothing less than a celebration for his fans. After almost a gap of 4 years when Pathaan hit the screens, it was a joyous moment for the fans. Well, after the massive success of this Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, all eyes are on King Khan’s upcoming release Jawan. Well, not only the fans but also many of the Bollywood actors are eagerly waiting for the release. One of those names is Sobhita Dhulipala who is all geared up for the release of The Night Manager 2.

Sobhita Dhulipala talks about Jawan

Recently, like several other actors, Sobhita Dhulipala too held an ASK Shobhita session on her Twitter handle. During this session, one of her fans questioned that is she excited for Jawan? To this, The Night Manager star replied, “Super duper excited. Will most probably watch on FDFS, ardent fan of SRK sir, can't wait for the release.” Talking about Jawan, this film will be directed by Atlee and will star Nayanthara alongside SRK. It will also see Deepika Padukone in a cameo for which she has already shot.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty which also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Apart from this Pinkvilla has already exclusively reported that SRK will be teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan for a feature film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Sidharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures. We also reported that the film will go on floors later this year. Later we also exclusively learnt that the film in question will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The filmmaker is known for appreciated films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badlaa among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Ghosh to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming action thriller