Here’s what Sharmila Tagore felt when a netizen spoke against Kareena Kapoor on naming her son Taimur

Sharmila Tagore is one of the most iconic actresses in the Bollywood industry. She is all set to make a comeback with Gulmohar after almost 15 years. This film also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Well, the actress is on a promotional spree and recently while talking to Mojo Story the veteran actress recalled the incident when people spoke against her grandson being named Taimur. In fact, there was a person who also posted that it would have been better if Kareena Kapoor Khan had Zika and Taimur was never born. Sharmila said that sometimes people can be really intrusive.

Sharmila Tagore on fans reaction against Taimur’s name

Sharmila Tagore revealed that one cannot please everybody so there is no need to try to do that. She further added that if one goes according to other people’s prescriptions then your own focus and desire get lost so one should please yourself. She further recalled the emotion that she had that time and revealed that anger was not the emotion there. She also said that she is not on social media so she did not read anything but after reading this one particular comment, she felt that how can someone think like that? She also felt that how can someone think so much harm to a one-day-old baby? She asked herself that are these people for real?

Sharmila Tagore on reason behind selecting films

During a recent interview, Sharmila Tagore spoke about the reason behind her selection of films. She admitted that sometimes actors sign movies for money or just to pay the rent. Sometimes they also sign a film to help a colleague who thinks that their presence will make the film do well. But the actress also revealed that she has signed films for the reasons that she has liked the scripts. She further added that she signed Gulmohar because she felt that playing this role was necessary for her.

