Here's what Sidharth Malhotra has to say about his marriage plans

Sidharth Malhotra recently opened up about his wedding and said he has no plans of getting married in the near future. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sidharth said he feels it is something that will take its course. When asked about marriage plans, Sidharth laughs and says that film production has not happened yet. He doesn’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. “As and when it happens or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know,” he adds. The Baar Baar Dekho actor is rumored to be dating Kiara Advani.

Sidharth, who was last seen in Shershaah, said that people have begun taking him more seriously. The 36-year-old actor said, “I think what success changes is the sense of you as a performer. I dived right back into work as a performer, and confidence that a film’s team or director would have when I give suggestions, now it would have more weightage.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from Mission Majnu, Sid is also shooting for Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy, Thank God, which features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for a 2022 opening, on the big screen. In November, Sid collaborates with Dharma on a yet-untitled aerial action thriller, which will mark the directorial debut of Pushkar and Sagar. The actor is also in talks for the official remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film, DJ.