Here's what Sonu Sood replies to fan who says responsibility of making Covid 19 vaccine should be given to him

Sonu Sood gives a humble response to fan who suggests responsibility of making the novel vaccine should be given to the actor.

Ever since the rise of the pandemic, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has helped many. Starting from helping migrant workers return home, to arranging charter flights to get stranded students from Kyrgyzstan and other parts of the country back to their homes, he’s been a ray of sunshine in people’s life. Looking at all the deeds the actor has done, fans are now proposing the actor should take up the responsibility of making a COVID-19 vaccine as well.

Recently, a fan on Twitter tweeted suggesting that the responsibility of making a COVID-19 vaccine should be given to the actor. The fan wrote, “अब समय आ गया है... जब कोरोना की वैक्सीन बनाने का जिम्मा भी सोनू सूद को सौंप देना चाहिये! (Now the time has come when Sonu Sood should also be given the responsibility of making Coronavirus' vaccine).”

Here is Sonu Sood's response:

Sonu gave a humble response to a fan’s particular tweet saying, “Hahah...इतनी बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी मत दो भाई (Please don't give me such a big responsibility).”

The actor has been helping migrant workers from all over the country reach their hometowns amid the pandemic. Recently, Sonu also launched an app that would enable migrant workers search for jobs across the country. Named Pravasi Rojgar, this particular project is also expected to offer basic training to the people using it. The training also includes a course on speaking English.

Apart from that, earlier this week, the actor arranged the first charter flight from Bishkek to Varanasi so the 4000 Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan amid the pandemic can get back to home. The ‘Dabangg’ actor also announced that charter flights for other states will fly out this week. So finally, the students who’ve been stuck in other states due to the travel ban will be able to return to their homes.

