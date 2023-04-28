Here’s what Sooraj Pancholi said after being acquitted of all charges in Jiah Khan suicide case; Find out

It was a very important day for the Pancholis and the Khans as the court was about to pronounce the final verdict in connection with the death of actress Jiah Khan today. After the Nishabd actress died by suicide in 2013, Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetment of suicide by Rabia Khan. The Mumbai Police arrested Sooraj on June 10, 2013, and later was granted bail on July 3. After 10 years, the court finally gave its verdict and Sooraj has been acquitted of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case. This comes a big sigh of relief for the actor and he gave his first reaction shortly after on his social media.

Sooraj Pancholi reacts on being acquitted of all charges

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sooraj Pancholi shared a note. After the court announced its verdict in favour of the actor, we bet his family must have heaved a sigh of relief. The actor who has arrived at the court with his mother Zarina Wahab took to his IG stories and wrote ‘The Truth Always Wins! #GodIsGreat’. For the unversed, Jiah Khan was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Mumbai on 3rd June 2013 by her mother Rabia Khan. After 10 years, the court gave its verdict and Sooraj has been acquitted of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

Sooraj Pancholi walks free

ANI shared the news on Twitter, "Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case." Special CBI Court in Mumbai cited 'paucity of evidence' in the case. According to Live Law, Judge informed Jiah's mother Rabia Khan's lawyer to tell her that she has the right to appeal against the judgment.

Before the verdict was pronounced, the late actress' mother told the media, "Let’s see what court comes up after ten years. I want truth to be installed Jiah Khan did not take her own life We have spent 10 years exposing the truth based on factual evidence. Now it is up to the court to draw the right conclusions."

