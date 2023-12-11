Here’s what Triptii Dimri was told by Sandeep Reddy Vanga about her character Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Triptii Dimri, acclaimed for her role in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is gaining admiration as the new 'national crush.' The actor shared insights into her performance, discussing the guidance provided by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for her character Zoya. In the second half of the film, Triptii portrays Zoya, Ranbir's girlfriend, and her character takes an unexpected turn.

Triptii Dimri recalls director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brief for her character Zoya

During an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, when asked about the specific moment she fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor's character, Triptii Dimri mentioned that there wasn't any specific moment. She said, “There was no point as such. When we were discussing about what exact point she falls in love, there was nothing specific in anyone’s mind.”

Triptii then recalled the instructions provided by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and mentioned that he gave her a brief, emphasizing that it's a negative character with hidden motives. Despite the negative aspects, he wanted her to portray innocence and genuine love for the character on her face. She added, “We tried really hard to make sure that, you know, that comes through.’ And, ‘For me, I don’t think there was a particular point where she falls for him.’ ‘I think she just sees how, good he is.’ And, ‘She sees the good side of him.’”

Despite facing criticism for being offensive to women, Triptii expressed her belief in the artistic freedom of cinema and emphasized her commitment to following the director's vision. Animal, featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, has achieved a global box office success, surpassing Rs 600 crores.

More about Triptii Dimri’s Animal

Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring talented actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts, all stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor takes on a vital role that explores the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, embodies the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

