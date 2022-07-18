Here's what Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have in common; Find out inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved power couple in the industry. They have been married for three months now and never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. In fact, Alia, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing beautiful pics with her main man. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also make for a sizzling couple and have been setting social media on fire with their pics from the Maldives' vacation. For the uninitiated, Vicky and Katrina have been married for over seven months now and are enjoying every bit of their married life.

But did you know that Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif have something in common? Well, it is their love for the infinity sign. To note, Ranbir and Alia have a major inclination towards the number 8 and the infinity sign. In fact, Alia’s mangalsutra also had an infinity sign diamond pendant, and she even incorporated the same in her Mehendi and kaleeres too. And looks like the infinity sign is Vicky and Katrina’s new favourite too! Wondering how? Well, today, Vicky Kaushal shared a love-filled pic with wifey Katrina from the Maldives and captioned it with an infinity sign. Sweet, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen collaborating with his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter while Vicky is working with Meghna Gulzar on Sam Bahadur.

