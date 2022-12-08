Here's when Aamir Khan will make his grand comeback to acting; Details Inside

Aamir Khan is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Recently, at an event in Delhi, Aamir announced that he is taking a break from acting and instead of acting in Champions, he will produce it.

Now, Aamir revealed when he will be making his grand comeback to acting. At the red carpet of Salaam Venky's premiere on Wednesday night, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor said that he is not doing anything currently. "For years I’ve been working continuously, so I decided to spend some time with my family. Also, there is work on Paani Foundation. There is other stuff as well. As far as acting is concerned, I’ll return after a year," said Aamir. At the movie screening, he sported white hair and a beard as he arrived in a denim jacket and matching pants.

Aamir Khan on Salaam Venky

Meanwhile, Aamir also has a cameo role in Salaam Venky, which stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead. Talking about the same, he said that he is glad to be part of this film and every artist has done a good job in it. "Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film. I am glad Revathy (director) gave me that opportunity," added the Rang De Basanti actor. Salaam Venky is slated to release in theatres on December 9.

Aamir Khan's family vacay

Recently, the 3 Idiots actor along with his son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao headed for a family vacation to Qatar to attend the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.