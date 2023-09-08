Here's when Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu will commence Aashiqui 3 shoot; details inside

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars actress Kiara Advani. The movie garnered huge attention and fans and celebrities showered him with love and praise on social media. While his previous stint was a hit, Kartik Aaryan is now all set to begin shooting for Anurag Basu-directorial Aashiqui 3. It is one of the most awaited films and his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him in it. The latest development suggests that the actor will start shooting for it in 2024.

Details about Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3

According to a report by India Today, Kartik and Anurag Basu's film Aashiqui 3 will go on floors in January 2024. Bhushan Kumar confirmed the same and told the portal, "Hopefully, we will start Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan’s film by the end of January." He also added that the music compositions are in the works and the pre-production work of the film has also started.

Aashiqui 3 announcement

Earlier, in September 2022, Aaryan took to X (formerly called Twitter) and announced the film. He shared a video and wrote, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum, Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3, This one is going to be heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da."

Recently, Kartik was spotted with Basu at Bhushan Kumar’s office. Fans couldn't stop gushing over him. They expressed excitement about Aashiqui 3 on social media. “And the goosebumps, and crazeeee, this reveal teaser, served n owned, is the same, till dateeee. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum!!!!,” a fan reacted while tagging Kartik Aaryan. Whereas another fan tweeted, “Okay then… looks like #Aashiqui3 preps are in full swing and we should get something more from this project where @TheAaryanKartik will play the ULTIMATE LOVER BOY.”

Work front

While Aashiqui 3 has already started grabbing eyeballs, the actor is set to deliver some more entertaining gigs. He is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. Recently, he returned to Mumbai after shooting for the first schedule in London. Kartik is also a part of Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

