Here’s where Sanya Malhotra first met Shah Rukh Khan and it was not on the sets of Jawan

Sanya Malhotra is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Kathal. She has been making headlines for her magnificent performance and critics have been praising her. Well, after this film too she has an exciting lineup of projects which includes Sam Bahadur along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vicky Kaushal and Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Sanya opened up about her first meeting with SRK, her experience of working with him, and more.

Sanya Malhotra on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Sanya Malhotra admitted that when she was not allowed to talk about Jawan, she used to dodge the questions with silly answers. She also said that she is thankful, this news came out before Kathal was released because otherwise, she would not have known how to not look stupid while dodging the question about working with Shah Rukh Khan. Later when asked if she had met SRK before working with him, Sanya revealed that she had met King Khan at a party during Dangal. The actress also revealed that she was with her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and they were stalking SRK at the party.

Sanya Malhotra was then asked how was it meeting SRK on a professional set. The Kathal star replied, “It was unreal. For days I couldn’t believe it that I am doing a film with him. For days I had to keep reminding myself that ‘Sanya ye ho raha hai’." Further recalling her struggling days she revealed that when she had moved to Mumbai, she was living with Delhi people and everyone was huge SRK fans. They all manifested that someday they will go and meet the actor. She further added that one of her roommates used to work with a magazine and when there used to be a King Khan event, then all of them used to get ready and tag along with that roommate on her press card. “From that to being around him on set was surreal. I still can’t believe it. I have to watch the film to believe it,” she laughed. Later, Malhotra confessed that she is manifesting a wrap-up party of Jawan in Mannat where she would go in and hide behind the sofa and never leave.

