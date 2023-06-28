Here’s which quality Navya Naveli Nanda wants to imbibe from grandmother Jaya Bachchan; Find out

Navya Naveli Nanda is one such star kid who has often stayed away from the limelight yet managed to grab all the eyeballs. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter has carved a niche for herself and become a social entrepreneur at quite a young age. The star kid has often spoken about the women in her life and praised their support. But now in a recent chat with Josh Talks Navya admitted that she would like to imbibe her grandmother Jaya Bachchan’s confidence and also said that the veteran actress is very open-minded and feels women should not be confined in the house to do household duties.

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on Jaya Bachchan’s thought

Talking about who she looks up to the most in her illustrious family, Navya Naveli Nanda said that the people in her life that she looks up to the most are women that includes her mother, her grandmother, and her aunt. Navya admits that they have inspired her so much and their strength and their outlook towards the world have made her learn so much. She further added, “When I was young, I used to watch my ‘nani’ handle the household by herself, and I would want to imbibe her confidence. If I can inherit even one quality from them, I’d be set in life.”

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. With this film, Karan Johar will be breaking his hiatus of almost 7 years and returning to the director’s chair. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The teaser of the film has already created a lot of hype and now the first song of the film titled Tum Jo Mile is out and social media is buzzing with praises for the same.

