Here’s why Aishwarya Rai feels Aaradhya Bachchan is a ‘people’s people’ just like her; Find out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva who has been leaving us mesmerized with her drop-dead gorgeous looks at the current going on Cannes Film Festival. The actress who was recently snapped leaving for the prestigious global event served us with 2 looks till now and social media has not been able to stay calm since then. Well, one thing that has not changed over the years is that the actress often takes her daughter Aaradhya along with her to Cannes. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the PS-II star opened up about her daughter’s experience at the film festival. Scroll down to read about it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Aaradhya Bachchan’s experience at Cannes Film Festival

When Anupama Chopra asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan what does Aaradhya Bachchan take away from her experience at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress with a smile replied, “Isn't this a question that she should be answering? At some point in her life, I guess she will and that’s when we will know what she takes away from it.” Adding further, the actress said, “You know it's really about being together and it's familiar to her. She knows everybody here. It's really about reuniting with friends and coming back to Cannes. It's an experience that is so familiar to her. She is a lot like me in that sense like we are people’s people. So, it begins with that. She loves the place, she loves the vibe. She gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It’s really about the world of cinema. It's wonderful to see in our kids that there is that respect, there is that recognition of this amazing world of cinema and I’m sure it's all getting soaked in.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

The renowned actress is currently on a high with the exceptional reviews she received for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second installment of Mani Ratnam's historical drama franchise. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered the finest performance of her acting career as the revenge-driven Nandini, the young queen of Pazhuvoor who is determined to destroy the Chola dynasty.

