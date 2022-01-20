Here's why Ajay Devgn had to ditch walking and travel on a 'palkhi' during his visit to Sabarimala temple

Ajay Devgn is one of the topmost actors of Bollywood. Well, Reportedly, Ajay had recently visited the Sabarimala temple in Kerala with Bollywood’s go-to astrologer Balu Munnangi. Several pictures of him dressed in black attire had surfaced online and gone viral. And now a video of the Singham actor being carried by a group of people on their shoulders from the temple has surfaced on the internet. The Maidaan actor is in the same black attire and can be seen sitting on a palkhi amid the security around him.

After this video went viral, fans have been wondering what went wrong with Ajay Devgn that he had to be carried for the darshan? Well, we know the reason why. A source close to the actor shared, "Ajay Devgn was in the temple for a fortnight and disassociated himself from the world of showbiz. He completed all the rituals there. Recently a video has surfaced on social media questioning his belief. However, the only reason why Ajay Devgn used the Palkhi was to avoid strain on his legs. Very few are aware that Ajay Devgn is undergoing multiple surgeries abroad to get done with the injuries he encountered while shooting for films."

Ajay Devgn, being an action star, is not the first actor to have injured himself while performing daredevil stunts. Almost all action stars from Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan have injured themselves while shooting for daredevil stunts.

Certain reports in Times Of India stated that Ajay Devgn had slept on a chatai on the floor, wore black, did the Ayyappa Pooja twice a day, ate only vegetarian food without any garlic/onion, walked barefoot wherever he went, didn’t use any perfume and did not have any alcohol for 11 days before when he visited the Sabarimala temple.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ajay Devgn has a jam packed year. He will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR. Ajay also has Runway 34, Maidaan and Thank God. The superstar is also all set to make his digital debut in Rudra.

