Here's why Alia Bhatt was awestruck & Janhvi Kapoor 'shed tears' over Rhea Kapoor's weekend post

The weekend certainly is the time when one loves to spend moments doing what they love and even out Btown celebs are no exception to this. Speaking of this, Rhea Kapoor spent her weekend with her beau Karan Boolani as the two moved into their new home after a puja. Not just this, Rhea also planned a special feast to celebrate the same. Known for her love for cooking, Rhea managed to plate up quite a huge spread on weekend and shared it on social media. Seeing it, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could not control their reactions.

Taking to the comment section of the post, Janhvi and Alia dropped comments to express their love for the food that Rhea cooked. Rhea shared photos of the dishes she made and wrote, "Soul food. My secret mac and cheese, fried chicken, cornbread, Brussel sprouts, Blackened fish with corn salsa, salad and a buffet of hot sauce. #rheamade." Seeing it, Janhvi wrote, "I’ve shed tears looking at this." On the other hand, Alia wanted to dig into the yummy food. She wrote, "WANT" with a fire emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rhea recently shared photos from the puja at her new home on Instagram on Dussehra. Not just this, she recently shared a post on social media to express how she didn't believe in Karva Chauth and urged everyone not to contact her for the same. Rhea and Karan got hitched back in August and last month, the couple went to enjoy their honeymoon in the Maldives. While they were there, they kept sharing photos on social media that attracted a lot of comments from Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and other loved ones.

