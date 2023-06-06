Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan goes to meet his fans bare feet on Sunday; See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His stardom remains unfazed even after completing almost 3 decades in the industry. The love that he got from his fans then is the same and in fact, it continues to only grow. It is like a known ritual for the fans that Big B every Sunday religiously comes out on his balcony and waves at his fans and greets them. But did you know that the megastar goes to meet his fans barefoot?

Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of him meeting his fans

Taking to his Instagram handle Big B shared a beautiful picture of him meeting his fans. He can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama that he layered with a black jacket. He is standing on an elevation and has extended his hands towards the crowd of his fans who are standing there to witness his one glimpse. In the picture itself, we can see that the megastar is bare feet. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “they ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them : ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !! ‘You got a problem with that !!!’”

Check it out:

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Meanwhile, Big B is currently shooting for Section 84. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. The first look of the film was released and has created a lot of hype. He also has the official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

