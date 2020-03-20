  1. Home
Here's why Anupam Kher decides to self-quarantine himself

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India on Saturday, has decided to self-quarantine himself amid the coronavirus outbreak.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2020 08:32 pm
"Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Kher also posted a video of Mumbai airport to show how stringently checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities.

Reacting to Anupam's post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: "Take care Anupam uncle... sending lots of love and good wishes."

In response to Varun's comment, Anupam shared that he would "follow the mandatory self- quarantine".

