Here’s why Arjun Rampal feels Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Om Shanti Om was ‘bothersome and irritating’

Arjun Rampal is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. Be it his machoism on-screen or his good and sharp looks, everything makes him a favourite amongst his fans. Over the years he has been a part of some of the finest Bollywood films. But the one film which fans remember him in is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. Arjun played the bad guy in the film and indeed did a fabulous job. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actor opened up about SRK’s character Om Kapoor in Om Shanti Om and described it as irritating.

Arjun Rampal finds Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om character irritating

If you have watched Om Shanti Om then you know that the film begins with Shah Rukh Khan playing a junior artist in the industry who falls in love with a top actress Shanti Priya played by Deepika Padukone. The actress happens to be secretly married to Arjun Rampal’s character who is a top-notch producer but he kills both Shanti and Om. Later, SRK’s character is reborn in a popular household and becomes a superstar Om Kapoor. When asked about the relationship between SRK’s character in the movie and nepotism, Arjun said that the character’s rebirth as a “nepo" was bothersome. “When he (Shah Rukh Khan’s character) is born the second time, he comes a nepo. It was an irritating character.”

Arjun Rampal on nepotism

In the same interview, Arjun Rampal also spoke about how star kids get more chances in the industry as compared to outsiders. He feels that there is definitely a huge advantage a person has if they have a family member in a profession and they want to get in the same profession. They would get many chances. “That’s the destiny of that person… you don’t choose your family you are born into.”

