Here's why Ayan Mukerji said ‘older audiences are having trouble understanding Brahmastra’

However, it is now reported that people belonging to higher age-groups are unable to comprehend the story following which Ayan has shared his opinion on the same.

Brahmastra —the film directed by Ayan Mukerji is a major blockbuster that has managed to earn over Rs 300 crores at the box office at the global level. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, the film circles around a man named Shiva (as played by Ranbir Kapoor) and his quest to attain Brahmastra. In this quest, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan are playing crucial roles thereby adding a charm to the film.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayan said, “One thing that I’ve heard is that as audiences are skewing older, some of them are even having a little bit of trouble perhaps understanding this sort of film, the genre of the film is very new.”

The Wake Up Sid went ahead and said that since the “grammar and syntax” of the film is very new, people are taking time to fully appreciate it but upon repeat viewings, they will get more out of the film.

Speaking candidly further, Ayan Mukerji, however, nodded with a yes on having a spin-off to Shah Rukh Khan’s character, titled Mohan Bhargav, and said that they are thinking about it.

Pinkvilla asked Ayan whether he would delegate the characters’ spin-offs to other directors. While Ayan said yes, Ranbir and Alia had differing views, and they opened up about Ayan’s way of working.

Ayan replied, “150 percent! There's no other way to do it.” Ranbir, however, said “Nahi hoga.” The actor shared that Ayan is very particular about every detail. “

Cutting the conversation in between, Ranbir said, “Before Ayan answers let me just tell you Ayan is such that he will not let the costume department eat a certain kind of meal without knowing what's there in the ingredients of the meal. So he is that human being. A lot of people who have worked in the industry, for example, Namit Malhotra (CEO of VFX firm DNEG), who has worked in Hollywood a lot, says he has to delegate but he does not have it in him.”

Alia Bhatt then began laughing and added, “He (Ranbir) says there are only 2 people in the world who work like this- James Cameron and Ayan Mukerji.” Ayan, however, said that he is open to collaboration and that there is no other way to build the Astraverse.

Released on September 9, the film is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

