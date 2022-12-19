Here’s why Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh a ‘skincare junkie’; Find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often set couple goals. These two never fail in making the hearts of their fans melt. Be it on the red carpet or at the airport, they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Recently, the actress launched her skincare line named 82 E. She launched the third product from the line in the presence of several YouTubers and influencers. During an interaction with Nitibha Kaul, the actress spoke about Ranveer’s favourite 82 E product and how they always do their skincare routine together. Deepika Padukone reveals doing skincare with Ranveer Singh

Nitibha Kaul, a YouTuber, and an influencer took to her Instagram handle to share a video of a fun segment from her interview with Deepika Padukone. She played a rapid-fire game called truth or Thangabali. In this, Nitibha asked her that did she try any of the products on Ranveer during the development process. She replied, “no”. Deepika further added, “I went through all of the testing. Though the day the products went live, I gifted him the product. He loves the moisturiser.” The Pathaan star further revealed that Ranveer Singh is a huge skincare junkie and also revealed that they do their skincare routine together all the time. Check out the video:

Deepika Padukone’s Work Front In just a few days, Padukone will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film Cirkus which is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. Padukone will next feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan. Later, in 2023, she will star opposite Prabhas in an as-yet-untitled film from filmmaker Nag Ashwin. In 2024, she will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer Singh’s Work Front Singh, in his next, is slated to star in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Later, he will be seen in the film Takht



