Here’s why Deepika Padukone feels Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be proud of him; WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the coolest on-screen pairs. Their chemistry is always like a house on fire and fans love to see them collaborate. Their recent collaboration, Pathaan has not only broken several box office records but has also paved the way straight into the hearts of the people. For fans who cannot get enough of the powerful Jodi, here’s another video of them where Deepika can be seen giving some skincare tips to SRK and we are absolutely loving their fun banter over skincare. Deepika Padukone gives skincare tips to Shah Rukh Khan

The video begins with Deepika Padukone inviting Shah Rukh Khan to try the products of her newly launched cosmetic brand. Both the actors can be seen in the bathroom twinning in a white tee. Deepika sports a no-makeup look and can be seen teaching SRK on how to have a healthy skin care routine. Looking at King Khan follow her step by step, the actress even revealed that his daughter Suhana Khan would be proud of him after watching him follow a kincare routine at least once in his life. After the entire steps were done, Shah Rukh feared, “Aisa na ho Gauri kahe koi aur aagaya ghar ke andar (I hope Gauri still recognises me).” Deepika said that his wife and kids would be happy to see him care for his skin. As the video ended, Shah Rukh joked that now he will teach Deepika how to change clothes. Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Deepika Padukone’s work front Deepika Padukone has a solid lineup of films in the pipeline. After Fighter, she will be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Netizens are super excited to see Deepika and Prabhas together. She also has The Intern remake with Big B. Earlier, the film starred Rishi Kapoor. But after his demise, Big B stepped in to do his part. Deepika also has Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. Rohit Shetty confirmed the same during an event of his last film, Cirkus.

