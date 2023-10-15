Here's why Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol's Apne 2 is being delayed; Animal star breaks silence

Cinema lovers are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the 2007 release Apne, where the most loved trio, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be teaming up once again. The excitement around the film has been high ever since the Deols announced the film. However, despite the fact that it is an absolute delight to watch Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny come together, their films Yamla Pagla Deewana and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse couldn't manage to impress the audience. Recently, Bobby shared exciting details about Apne 2 and revealed the reason behind the delay.

Bobby Deol spills beans on Apne 2

In a recent interview with ANI, Bobby Deol shared that the primary reason behind the delay of their much-awaited film Apne 2, is because of the lack of a good script. This time, the trio wants to go ahead, only with a full 100% security of giving out a hit. While attending a film festival, Bobby said, "Definitely. We are trying for Apne part 2 to be made and that we make more of such movies together. Work on the scripts is going on. We will make the movie when the script will be good."

Well, they are hoping to make a blockbuster comeback as they failed to entertain fans with their earlier films. During the conversation, Bobby also expressed his desire to work more often with his family. However, there is no denying the fact that the Deol family has indeed managed to give out blockbusters recently including Sunny's Gadar 2 and Dharmendra's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bobby is now looking forward to the release of the highly-anticipated film, Animal.

Work fronts

Earlier this year, Dharmendra left the audience impressed by his performance in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On the other hand, Sunny hit the ball out of the park with Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. Now, Bobby is all set to play the role of a villain in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in important roles. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.

