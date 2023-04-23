Here’s why Diljit Dosanjh apologised to security at Coachella on behalf of his fans

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has recently been hogging all limelight for all the right reasons. The Punjabi singer created history by becoming the first Indian singer to entertain fans at the celebrated music and arts festival, Coachella. His performance became the talk of the town as Bolly celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others praised his performance. The singer returned to the stage with the second week’s performance this Saturday. The recent performance streamed live on Coachella’s YouTube channel after the first performance went viral.

Diljit Dosanjh’s recent performance at Coachella

When Dilijit Dosanjh took the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival stage for the second time yesterday, fans went berserk. His electrifying performance brought the Punjabi fever on stage as the singer dressed in a traditional white kurta which he paired with white turban, gloves, and sunglasses. His performance went viral and is doing the rounds on the internet. The crowd cheered on as Diljit blasted off hit tracks like Vibe, Jatt Da Pyar, Peaches, Chamkila, and Do You Know among others.

Dilijit also kept his fans entertained by interacting with them. The singer interacted more with the audience during yesterday’s performance. His patent, “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye!” was also heard as he crooned some of his best tracks. One viral video also shows the singer saying, “It is really hot in Coachella. Is it the heat or it’s because of the Punjabis here?”

Take a look at Diljit’s recent performance here:

One video is doing the rounds which shows Diljit’s humble attitude as he speaks to the security present at the venue. He apologised to the security on behalf of his fans as he was heard saying, “Security paaji sorry. They are very excited basically, they are good people. First time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that’s why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you.”

