Here’s why Guneet Monga was hospitalised right after winning the Oscars for The Elephant Whisperers

This year was quite special for India at the 95th Academy Awards as we won not one but two Oscars. One of them was for Best Documentary Short Film which was won by the team of The Elephant Whisperers. Producer Guneet Monga is on celebratory mode since then and everyone has been praising the producer for her good work. Recently, after the Oscars were over, Guneet in an interview revealed that she did not get an opportunity to give her winning speech. Now in an interview, composer MM Keeravaani whose song Naatu Naatu became a global phenomenon revealed that he and Guneet had different reactions to winning an Oscar and she was hospitalised.

MM Keeravaani on Guneet Monga winning an award

Talking to Galatta Plus, MM Keeravani revealed that the universe was listening to his prayers and it happened which left him in great excitement. He further added, “But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga.” He added, “She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also.” Earlier Guneet Monga in an interview had revealed that she had got a huge shock when her speech was cut off by the music, She later added, “I was on the stage but I loudly said to the people who were on the ground that this is India’s first Oscar for an Indian production and then everybody started clapping.”

Meanwhile, Guneet Monga who recently returned to Mumbai received a warm welcome at the airport. The producer was seen holding her Oscars trophy as she posed for the media. The media was seen congratulating her on the big win. She even spoke to the media at the airport and said, "We had a big competition. There was another film in our category supported by Malala Yousazai. Our film worked across countries, ages… the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic."

