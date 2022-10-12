Here's why Janhvi Kapoor thinks 'no one will come close to her mom Sridevi's stardom'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor , who is currently busy prepping for her next film, is often seen remembering her late mother and evergreen actress Sridevi . Recently, she spoke about her mother's massive stardom. Janhvi also said that no one will ever be able to match her popularity. Sridevi, who passed away in 2018 in Dubai, was one of the most loved actresses. Her highly acclaimed film English Vinglish recently clocked 10 years and the makers hosted a special screening to celebrate the milestone. She made a comeback with the Gauri Shinde directorial as she took a break after Janhvi's arrival.

In a recent interview, Janhvi shared how her mom's stardom is a 'once in a lifetime' thing. She said that she could 'sense' Sridevi's stardom even though her mom was not actively working in films after her birth. The star kid told Good Times, "I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution… I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once-in-a-lifetime."

Meanwhile, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor and their dad Boney Kapoor are all set to make their acting debut. Khushi will feature with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. While Boney will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next.

Work front

Janhvi is currently busy prepping for Mr and Mrs Mahi. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. She also has Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

