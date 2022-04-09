Here's why Jersey will always be special for Shahid Kapoor; Don't miss Mira Rajput's reaction

Shahid Kapoor is soon going to create magic on the big screen with his upcoming movie Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and will release on April 14. For those unaware, Shahid is playing a father in the movie for the first time and in addition to this, he also worked with his father Pankaj Kapur in the film. On Saturday, Shahid penned his thoughts on this and shared a sweet note on social media.

The Haider actor shared a short video featuring two stills from his movie Jersey. In the first photo, Shahid can be seen holding his reel-life son and in the second photo, he can be seen standing with Pankaj Kapur who is essaying the role of his coach. While sharing the video, Shahid wrote, “When art imitates life... And life imitates art! To play a father for the first time and working with my own father in the same film almost feels poetic… #Jersey will always be special to me for this beautiful experience.”

See Shahid’s post here

As soon as he posted the video, sweet comments poured in. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also reacted to the post and wrote, “Kore Khali Panne Pe, Fateh Hai Likheya.” Fans also reacted to the actor’s post. A fan wrote, “Amazing.” Another user commented, “So beautiful.”

See Mira Rajput’s reaction here:

A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor had opened up about Jersey in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. As everybody knows, the movie was earlier supposed to release in December last year but got postponed due to COVID-19. The team of Jersey was flooded with offers from several OTT players. However, they held back on the film for a theatrical release. Shahid explained, “Everybody just loves the film too much and we are confident of what we have made. We made this film with the intent of being viewed on the big screen. The emotionality of the film is such that it’s best when viewed with a group of people. Fortunately, Omicron finished soon. It was a tough period because the producer’s money was at stake. But we are now ready, with full power.”

