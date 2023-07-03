Here's why Kajol thinks daughter Nysa deals with paparazzi with more grace, dignity than her

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most followed star kids in town. Every time she steps out in the city or her pictures from her dreamy vacay surface on social media, they go viral in no time. Of late, Nysa is seen attending Bollywood parties with her friends from the industry. Not only that but the paparazzi are also seen interacting with her whenever she gets clicked. Recently, in an interview, Kajol spilled beans on Nysa's relationship with the paparazzi.

Kajol talks about Nysa's encounter with the paparazzi

Kajol and Ajay have always managed to keep their kids, Nysa and Yug away from the public eye. But now, Nysa gets spotted regularly and even the paps love to click her. Recently, while speaking to NDTV, Kajol shared Nysa's first encounter with the photographers. She revealed that her daughter was only two when the media surrounded them in Jaipur. She said, "It was when Nysa was two years. We had gone to Jaipur and at that time we did not travel with security. The paparazzi came, 20-25 of them came and surrounded us and started yelling. Nysa burst out crying at that time. She was only 2. I just picked her up and I just walked straight into the car. I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it."

Further, when she was asked if she gave any tips to Nysa about handling the paparazzi, Kajol said that her kids are learning through their own experiences. She even admitted that Nysa is handling the media 'very well'. The actress said, "Nysa has learned from her own experience. I have to say, she is handling it very very well. She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota. They have learnt through experience. Whatever they have learnt through experience cannot be greater than whatever I teach them."

Meanwhile, Kajol was recently seen in Lust Stories 2. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming series, The Trial.