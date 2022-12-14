Here’s why Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh slide into each other’s DMs

Karan Johar is one of the most loved directors in Bollywood. We have often watched his films and enjoyed them. Talking about his fashion game, it is always on point and Kjo never fails in making heads turn and his outfits become the talk of the town. Taking fashion a notch higher is Ranveer Singh whose flamboyant fashion always becomes the talk of the town. Ranveer never misses a chance to grab all the eyeballs with the different styles of fashion trends he adapts. But did you know both Kjo and Ranveer slide into each other’s DMs for talking fashion?

Karan Johar spoke about the Adidas X Gucci collab collection which came out recently. He revealed that he and Ranveer went crazy trying to acquire everything. Karan further revealed that the moment the collection dropped he felt that he wants everything. It was then that Kjo and Ranveer always slid into each others DMs and sent them images of clothes. Well, we bet their DM would surely be a fashion parade in itself.

Karan Johar’s work front

Karan Johar has worn the hat of a director after almost 7 years for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. This film will be releasing on December 23. Apart from this, he has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.