Here’s why Kareena Kapoor invites mostly her friends and family to her chat show What Women Want

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. There is no denying the fact that she is a diva and a fashionista. Bebo is a brilliant actress and we have all seen her give some amazing performances on the silver screen. But along with that, she is also a good host and we get to see that in her chat show What Women Want which is renewed for the 4th season. The actress recently answered a few fan questions on the YouTube channel of the show and revealed a couple of fun facts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on inviting friends and family members on her chat show

During a fan interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked that she only invites her family members including Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu on the show as well as her friends such as Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Rhea Kapoor. So do other celebrities don’t want to come or she doesn’t want to call them? To this the actress replied, “You all (the audience) are extremely interested in my friends and family. People want to see us talk and you know, (how we) like sit together. They wonder what our conversations are about. You want to listen to their views.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan work front

Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

