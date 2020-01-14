Here's why Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as the 'Queen of Expressions'; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan exhibits her myriad expressions in a video that has gone viral on the internet. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rules the internet despite the fact that the actress is not on social media. Her photos and videos get viral like hot cakes in the bakery, courtesy her 'good looks, good look, and good looks.' Recently, the actress attended a brand shoot with hubby and their joint presence definitely raised the temperature in the city. Kareena looked splendid in a white leopard print jacket and black pants. Not to miss her new hairstyle! On the other hand, speaking of style, Saif Ali Khan stood neck to neck with wifey Kareena. He wore a navy blue suit over his black shirt.

Recently, a video of Kareena has surfaced on the internet where the actress is talking to her PR manager while she is posing for the paparazzi and her expressions are on point! The actress is giving a thousand different expressions as she is trying to talk to her team member being seated far away and it reminds us of Geet from Jab We Met. Fans too, can't stop adoring Bebo as they fill the comments section with praises. “Expression queen most beautiful”, read a comment. While another wrote, “Kareena is absolutely gorgeous and so animated”. “She is so pretty..and those expressions. Uff,” read another comment.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen sharing the screen with , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. She will next be seen in Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium slated for March 20, 2020 release. Kareena will also be seen with in Lal Singh Chaddha releasing on Christmas 2020.

