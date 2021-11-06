Here's why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven't sent out their wedding invites yet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are hitting the headlines every day for their rumoured upcoming wedding. The actors have sent their fans into a frenzy ever since the rumours surfaced. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the wedding festivities will commence from 7 December onwards. Now, a latest report published in India Today, reveals why invites or calls have not been made by the couple yet.

A close friend of the lovebirds, told IndiaToday, that Katrina Kaif is very upset with the news of the wedding leaking in the media, and so no invitations have been sent yet. The actress has always been very guarded about her personal life and this important moment that has been leaked out in public before her announcement has made her upset.

The leading daily’s source said, “They are playing it very causal and keeping it hush-hush. Katrina just smiles or acts like she doesn’t know what you are talking about when asked about the wedding. No date has been given by either of them yet. There is no information on the venue as well. It won’t come as a surprise if they decide to ditch the venue last minute and choose another place. The details of the venue leaking in the media have definitely caused them concern.”

The source further added that everyone will get to know whenever Vicky or Katrina decide to make the announcement from their end.

Earlier there were reports revealing how Vicky popped the big marriage question to Katrina. The Sardar Udham actor reportedly got made-to-order dark chocolate brownies. In true filmy style, Vicky then visited Katrina and handed over the box to her just like any other box. As per the report, Katrina wasn't obviously aware of what's inside. She was reportedly left stumped when she opened it to find a note and a ring that said, “Will you marry me?".