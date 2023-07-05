Here's why Lust Stories 2 star Kajol advises young actresses joining showbiz to never opt for plastic surgery

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is always seen winning the hearts of the audience through her craft. Apart from impressing everyone with her work, Kajol is also known for voicing her opinions on social media. Recently, Kajol, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series, The Trial, shared a piece of valuable advice for young actresses joining the film industry.

Kajol's priceless advice for young actresses

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Kajol was asked what advice she would give to young actresses joining the industry. The actress was quick to say that the girls should never go under the knife because of any pressure. She said, "God has made you in a particular way, and for what god has not made the way you wanted, there’s always make-up." The Trial's director Suparn Varma, who was also sitting next to Kajol for the interview, added, "Or surgery." Kajol was quick to dismiss the same as she said, "No! That’s the whole point." The director then added that whether one does makeup or opts for surgery, it should be a choice and not done under pressure.

The actress agreed and added, "Exactly, that’s what I mean. That it should be a personal choice, you shouldn’t do it because 25 people have told you to do it."

In one of the interviews, Kajol spoke about dealing with remarks like ‘She’s dark,’ ‘she’s fat,’ and ‘she wears specs.’ She said that she didn't let them affect her but for the longest time, she believed that she is not beautiful. She also said that she believed she was cool and intelligent, but she didn’t have what it takes to be beautiful.

Meanwhile, Kajol is currently enjoying praise for her performance in Lust Stories 2, which was released recently on Netflix. She was seen in Amit Sharma's short film alongside Kumud Mishra. The other three short films were directed by Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Speaking of Kajol's show The Trial, it also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Kubbra Sait. It will release on July 14.

