Here’s why most of Salman Khan’s scenes in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye was shot by his duplicate

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films of the 90s. The Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer was a massive hit at the box office and fans still have this film close to their hearts. Another major actor who was a part of this film was Salman Khan, who played a brief cameo. We bet most of us must have seen this film a lot of times, but you guys may not have noticed this fact which Farah Khan recently revealed on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

Farah Khan revealed a trivia about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Talking about the popular song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Farah Khan revealed that most of Salman Khan's scenes were done by his duplicate. The duplicate was present on the show and while talking to him, Farah Khan revealed that in Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye song, half of Salman’s part was done by his dupe. Elaborating further, Farah said, “kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha.” Well, did you ever notice this in the song while watching it?

Check it out:

Salman Khan's work front

The senior superstar will be next seen in the upcoming third installment of the Tiger franchise. The project, which has been titled Tiger 3, is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan will reprise the celebrated character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, a RAW agent in the film, which features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The highly anticipated movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 10, this year.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Salman Khan takes Shah Rukh Khan’s name before rejecting a marriage proposal