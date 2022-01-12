Here's why Mrunal Thakur turned to Tabu for inspiration for Thadam remake with Aditya Roy Kapur

Mrunal Thakur is expected to play a cop in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam, leaving the role of the protagonist's love interest in movies behind. In the recent past, Mrunal has been praised for latest performances such as Jersey. Thakur didn't have to go far to get inspiration for a cop role in the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film. “I loved the way Tabu performed in Drishyam. She revealed that the first thing that came to her mind was how ferocious and aggressive the uniformed character was and that is the type of character she aspired to be like. She also believes that wearing a uniform carries with it a certain amount of responsibility. "I can’t wait to [take it up,]" the exclaimed actor.

While the film's prep work is slated to begin this month, Thakur is not expected to be seen in any action scenes. She emphasised that she needed to focus on the performance in order to play this role. "I need to nab the body language.”

Mastering the mindset of the character couldn't have been a bed of roses for the actor, who belongs to a family of policemen. “Apart from my father, everyone in the family was an ACP or DC.” She also added that it's nice to enact and showcase the lifestyle of her uncles as she grew up with them.

Although she has seen the original, she believes Ketkar's new vision holds promise. “This is also Vardhan’s first film, so I am excited to begin this project.” About starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, she said that while they have only met briefly, she is excited to collaborate with him.

Magizh Thirumeni’s 2019 original movie is inspired by true events and follows the murder of a young man. It featured Arun Vijay in a double role, alongside Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep. Vardhan Ketkar takes charge as director for this version.

