Here’s why Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya’s daughter wants to stay with her mother and not return to Dubai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has been making it to the headlines for many days now ever since the legal battle with his wife has been going on. Amidst this battle, the actor’s wife Aaliya had shared a video claiming that both their kids had been thrown out of her mother-in-law’s house and that now they have nowhere to go. Recently, it was reported that the former couple would fight the custody battle for both their kids and now we hear that their daughter is not keen on returning to Dubai to resume her school.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya’s daughter does not want to return to Dubai

According to reports in Times Of India, the court bench hearing the case of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya decided that their children should be sent back to Dubai to carry on with their studies. Reportedly a source close to their daughter Shora revealed that she feels she will be bullied there. This entire incident has taken a toll on her and her mother Aaliya has been taking her to therapy sessions. The source also added that Shora wants to stay with her mother but the matter is still pending before the court.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya’s lawyer opens up on the settlement

Talking to Etimes, Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his lawyers have sent him a draft of the terms of settlement and he is now in the process of discussing the same with Aaliya. He assured that from his end he is trying to fully ensure that all disputes between the parties end once and for all and both the parties as parents concentrate on the well-being of their minor children and work towards securing their future. Rizwan also stated that they will urge the actor to withdraw the Rs 100 cr defamation suit as part of the settlement. The lawyer added, “As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event, the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore the withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement.”

