Here’s why Nawazuddin Siddiqui couldn't sleep on Gangs Of Wasseypur shoot's first night

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in our industry today. He is also one of the most versatile actors and fans love to see him on the big screen. Today he might be a director’s actor but there was a time when he used to try different techniques to stand out in the film. In an interview with Mashable India, Nawazuddin revealed that he was scolded by Anurag Kashyap on the sets of Gangs Of Wasseypur. Scroll down to know why.

Anurag Kashyap scolded Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of Gangs Of Wasseypur

During the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he was quite inspired by Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. He was so inspired that he even started behaving like these stars. In fact, the actor also revealed that during his training days, he used to even sleep like the duo. So on the first day of the Gangs Of Wasseypur shoot, Nawazuddin recalled that he went on the sets like Al Pacino and even talk like him. This did not go down well with Anurag Kashyap, who was the director of the film and he scolded the actor for imitating Al Pacino. Anurag (Kashyap) scolded me a lot at night. He told me, ‘You’re behaving too much like Al Pacino’. So I threw the entire façade away overnight and I couldn’t sleep all night. When I went there the morning next day, I went purely as Nawaz,” he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that it was then that he realised he cannot play a powerful person but he just has to be himself and channel that energy which would translate authentically on screen. “You don’t get powers just by playing it. For example, Anurag used to say, ‘You have 25 people standing behind you so you don’t have to play power. Just be normal and you’d look dangerous,”’ he said.

