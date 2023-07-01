Here's why Parineeti Chopra's visit to Golden temple with Raghav Chadha was special; PIC

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who had been hitting the headlines for their relationship earlier this year, got engaged in Delhi on May 13, 2023. Their engagement was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, and a number of politicians including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and others. Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, and the couple has been busy scouting for wedding venues. Recently, they were spotted visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and pictures from their visit surfaced on social media. Now, Parineeti has herself shared a picture of her and Raghav praying at the Golden Temple, and has revealed why this visit was a special one.

Parineeti Chopra says this visit to Golden Temple with Raghav Chadha was 'special'

In the picture shared by Parineeti, she and Raghav are seen praying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Their faces aren't visible, but Parineeti is seen with a white dupatta covering her head. She was dressed in a white salwar kurta. Meanwhile, Raghav was seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a gray Nehru jacket. He covered his head with an orange cloth. In her caption, she mentioned that this visit to the Golden Temple was even more special as her fiance Raghav Chadha was by her side. "My visit this time was more special .. with him by my side. @raghavchadha88," wrote Parineeti Chopra, while sharing the picture.

Parineeti's brother Sahaj Chopra commented, "This picture will remain in my mind for a lifetime! Love you both," while her brother Shivang wrote, "So cute! waheguru." Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra commented, "Waheguru!!! May his blessings be eternally on you both."

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha also shared the same picture, and wrote, "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today."

Meanwhile, a few days after her engagement with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra shared some lovely snaps from their engagement ceremony. In her caption, she wrote that she knew Raghav was 'the one' after just one breakfast together. " The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home," wrote the Uunchai actress. She further added that their engagement party was like living a dream! "As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," wrote Parineeti.

