Here’s why Priyanka Chopra has stopped using her last name in America and is used to being just PC in India

All eyes are on Priyanka Chopra as she is busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel. She is on a promotional spree and after promoting her action thriller in India, London, and Rome she is back to her home. PeeCee has been speaking her heart out in the recent media interactions she has been having. From opening about pay parity to talking about getting equal pay in Citadel, the actress has revealed a lot of things. And now in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she wants to go by her first name Priyanka only citing the example of Cher and Rekha.

Priyanka Chopra on wanting to be known by just her first name Priyanka

Talking to Telegraph-t2, Priyanka Chopra was asked about having such a common name like Priyanka and how it is used in Hollywood. Replying to this, Priyanka said that she takes full advantage of the fact that she is the only Priyanka most Americans know. She also said that when she comes to India, there are at least six Priyanka’s in the room. “So over the years, I have gotten used to being just PC in India. But when I go to America, I am the only one. I don’t even use my last name there anymore. I want to now become like Cher! Or Rekha! Just Priyanka! (laughs) I love it."

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

