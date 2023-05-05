Here's why Priyanka Chopra was laughing while shooting for steamy kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

Priyanka Chopra is riding high on success these days as two of her projects are coming to entertain the audience back to back. After the massive Citadel promotions with her entire team in India, London, and Rome the actress is going all out now to promote her upcoming movie Love Again. The romantic film that will be released on the OTT giant Netflix also stars Celine Dion, Sam Heughan, and Nick Jonas in a cameo. Well, for those who are not aware, PeeCee has a steamy kissing scene in the movie with her husband. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress opened up about shooting this scene.

Priyanka Chopra on shooting kissing scene with Nick Jonas

Talking about shooting for a steamy kissing scene with hubby Nick Jonas in Love Again, Priyanka Chopra revealed an interesting story behind Nick Jonas’ cameo. The actress said that she was initially supposed to shoot for this intimate scene with a random actor. But she added, “During COVID, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it. So I was like, ‘Please, Nick, could you do it?’ And he was such a sport. He came on set and it was so funny. I was completely unprofessional that day because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practising for it," she continued. “And I just was in rips. I was a puddle; I was laughing. Everyone was laughing. At one point, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it because it was just so funny."

Rajkummar Rao praises Priyanka Chopra's Love Again

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with her. The duo reunited in New York and it was all things amazing. Rao even attended the star-studded premiere of Love Again. In the picture, Priyanka is seen sporting a white high-neck gown while Rajkummar is seen donning a red t-shirt paired with a denim jacket. The actor was all praise for Priyanka's performance. Along with the picture, he shared his review. Rajkummar wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra on #LoveAgain. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again."